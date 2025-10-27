//VCS holds Pre-K, Kindergarten Little Boots, Big Dreams initiative

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools holds Little Boots, Big Dreams for Pre-K and Kindergarten students at Sallas Mahone Elementary.

Valdosta City Schools Pre-K and Kindergarten students at Sallas Mahone Elementary had an unforgettable visit from Valdosta High alumna and national recording artist Kelsie West—also known as West Love!

As part of our Little Boots, Big Dreams initiative and in celebration of Pre-K Week, Mrs. West shared her inspiring journey, encouraging our youngest Wildcats to follow their dreams. Her visit aligns with our Leader in Me focus, specifically Habit 2: Begin with the End in Mind. She even led them in a fun, musical performance—complete with boots, movement, and big smiles!

Thank you, West Love, for reminding our scholars to dream big and BelieVe in themselves from the very start. #BelieVeInTheV