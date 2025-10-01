//Valdosta-Lowndes accepting nominations for Farmers of the Year

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County and Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Farmers of the Year.

Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce the annual Farmers Appreciation Breakfast, honoring farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties. The event will take place on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 7:30 am at the Lowndes County Civic Center, Building D, 2108 East Hill Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia.

Agriculture remains one of Lowndes County’s largest and most vital industries. During breakfast, a keynote speaker will be featured, and awards for Small Farmer of the Year and Large Farmer of the Year will be presented to outstanding leaders in agriculture who exemplify dedication, innovation, and significant contributions to the farming community.

“Lowndes and Echols Counties have a rich history of being two of the largest and most productive agricultural counties in Georgia, and we want to recognize farmers who work extremely hard daily to keep us clothed and fed,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “As Lowndes County celebrates its Bicentennial in 2025, it is important to remember that agriculture has always been at the heart of our community’s story and continues to be a driving force for our growth, resilience, and success.”

Nominations for Farmer of the Year are now being accepted. The deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday, October 31, 2025. Any community member may nominate a farmer who lives and farms in Lowndes or Echols Counties.

Eligibility for awards is based on farm income:

Small Farmer of the Year : Average annual gross farm income of less than $200,000 over the past three years.

Large Farmer of the Year: Average annual gross farm income of more than $200,000 over the past three years.

In addition to meeting the income guidelines, nominations should include:

Resilience and Innovation: Over the last 24 months, farmers have faced significant devastation due to Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, and Helene. Please share how this farmer has demonstrated resilience, innovation, and perseverance in overcoming these challenges.

Farm Overview: A brief description of the farm, including the type of operation, size, and history.

A brief description of the farm, including the type of operation, size, and history. Community Impact: How this farmer has contributed to agriculture in our region and supported the community.

“The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Lowndes County and Georgia Grown to show appreciation to the hardworking men and women who ensure that our state and country have the food and fiber we need to flourish,” said Christie Moore, President of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. “Farming is a vital part of our local economy, and it is important that we do not take that for granted.”

The annual breakfast is made possible due to the support of CJB Applied Technologies and Georgia Grown.

For more information or to submit a nomination, please contact the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce at 229-247-8100 or visit www.valdostachamber.com or www.lowndescounty.com.