//Applications are open for Valdosta Christmas Parade

VALDOSTA – The 26th Annual Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade applications are open to the community.

The holiday season will shine brightly as the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade celebrates its 26th year on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme, The Polar Express, invites families, friends, and visitors to gather in Downtown Valdosta for an evening of holiday magic and community spirit.

The parade will begin at the corner of Woodrow Wilson Drive and Patterson Street, travel south along Patterson, and conclude at the old Bank of America building downtown. Spectators can expect dazzling floats, marching bands, spirited performers, and the joy of a tradition that has brought holiday cheer to Valdosta for more than two decades.

The 2025 parade is being managed by the Central Valdosta Development Authority (CVDA) and the City of Valdosta’s Main Street staff, who are working together to ensure another memorable holiday celebration.

“Every year, this parade brings our community together in a joyful celebration of the holidays,” said Patrick Pearson, Main Street Manager. “The Polar Express theme captures the childlike wonder of the season, reminding us all that the magic of Christmas is found in believing.”

Entry Forms Now Available

The parade is now accepting entries from performing groups, local businesses, churches, schools, pageant winners, and community organizations. Interested participants can complete and submit their entry form online at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2025VLDParade .

Line-up will take place between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Burton Street, with traffic entering from North Oak Street. Floats and decorated entries are strongly encouraged, and only floats will be judged. All entries must incorporate holiday décor or reflect The Polar Express theme, with decorative lighting highly recommended.

Parade rules are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. All entries must maintain forward movement, include clear identification signage, and play holiday-themed music. Candy or promotional items may not be thrown from vehicles but may be handed out by walkers accompanying the entry.

Parking and Road Closures

Patterson Street will be closed for the parade, but ample parking will be available downtown, including:

• Bennies Alley Parking Lot, 105 North Toombs Street

• Customer Service Lot, 215 East Central Avenue

• City Hall Annex, 307 North Lee Street

• Lowndes County Courthouse Lot, 327 North Ashley Street

“Year after year, this parade showcases the creativity, pride, and holiday spirit of Valdosta,” said Elissa Noyes, CVDA Board Chair. “It is a tradition that brings joy to thousands while highlighting the strength and unity of our community.”

The 26th Annual Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade promises to be an unforgettable night of wonder and celebration. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to bring their families, invite their friends, and enjoy the timeless holiday magic that makes this parade one of Valdosta’s most beloved traditions.