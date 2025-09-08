//105 LHS students earn perfect scores on AP exams

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes High School celebrates the outstanding achievement of 105 students earning perfect scores on the AP exams.

Lowndes High School is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its students in the Advanced Placement (AP) program. With a commitment to academic excellence, LHS offers an impressive 22 AP courses, providing students with rigorous, college-level learning opportunities right here on campus.

This year, 105 students demonstrated exceptional academic performance by earning a score of 5, the highest possible score on their AP exams. These results are a testament to the dedication of both students and teachers who continually strive for excellence in the classroom.

“The success of our students in the AP program reflects their extraordinary dedication and the unwavering support of our teachers and families. At Lowndes High School, we believe in preparing every student to reach their fullest potential, and these AP achievements show that our Vikings are not only ready for the challenges of higher education, but positioned to thrive in college and beyond,” Krista Pearson, LHS Principal.

Lowndes High School currently offers AP courses such as Psychology, Calculus, Environmental Science, African American Studies (or World History), and Studio Art.. These classes challenge students to think critically, engage deeply with the subject matter, and prepare for the demands of higher education.

Student Success by the Numbers:

499 Students in grades 9 through 12 took at least 1 AP Exam

829 AP Exams were administered

83.7% percent scored a 3 or higher, earning college credit and/or advanced placement in college.

25% of graduating seniors in the Class of 2025 scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam during high school.

In the Class of 2025, 34 graduates were recognized with the LHS Advanced Placement Achievement Award for taking eight or more AP courses.

These outstanding results place Lowndes students on par with the best in the nation and highlight the school’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence.

Success in AP courses translates directly to college readiness and opportunity. By earning qualifying scores, students may receive college credit, advanced placement into higher-level courses, or both at many universities nationwide, saving both time and money as they pursue higher education.

“Our Advanced Placement program is one of the clearest examples of how we live out our mission of academic excellence in Lowndes County Schools,” says Sandra Wilcher, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools. “By offering 22 AP courses, we challenge students to push themselves, think critically, and prepare for the demands of college and career. The record number of perfect scores this year proves that our Vikings are rising to the challenge and standing shoulder to shoulder with the best students in the nation.”

Lowndes High School reflects the district’s vision of empowering students to achieve at the highest levels. With strong support from teachers, administrators, and families, Vikings continue to succeed.