//VPD arrests two teens for vehicle break-in at apartment complex

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two teens for breaking into a vehicle at Spanish Mission Apartments.

Release:

Three juveniles were arrested after a citizen called 911 to report they appeared to be breaking into a vehicle.

On July 14, 2025, at 1:45 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Spanish Mission Apartments, located in the 400 block of Connell Road, after a citizen called E911 to report seeing three juveniles who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle. As officers searched for the offenders, a Lowndes County Deputy advised that he had three males running from him at Evergreen Apartments, located at 100 Garden Drive.

Officers and deputies pursued the juveniles, apprehending a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old. Evidence was collected from them that connected them to the theft at Spanish Mission Apartments. Officers were able to identify the third juvenile who was not located during the initial response. A couple of hours later, the mother of the third juvenile, who was 14 years old, brought him to the police department to turn him in to officers.

The three juveniles were charged with:

• Theft by entering auto-felony;

• Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; and

• Unruly juvenile (curfew violation)-misdemeanor.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and authorized the juveniles to be released to their parents.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please get in touch with the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.