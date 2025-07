Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School announces the last week to register for the Catfish Swim Camp for kids 5-13 years old.

Release:

Last week to register! Don’t miss out on 4 days of fun, fitness, and learning!

When: July 14–17, 2025 from 1:00–3:00 PM

Ages: 5–13

Where: VSU Rec Center, 1300 Sustella Ave

Cost: $100 (Cash, Check, Venmo, or CashApp)

Register here: https://forms.gle/xdZttnYPVDcgH11y8