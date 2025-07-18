//Made in Lowndes Open Air Market celebrates all things local

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County will host the Made in Lowndes Open Air Market for the public to celebrate all things local.

Release:

Made In Lowndes Open Air Market

Saturday, August 16, 2025

9 am-1 pm

Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Square- 100 East Central Ave., Downtown Valdosta

Since 1825, craftsmanship has flourished in our area—and it’s still going strong! Join us around the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Square for a special outdoor market celebrating all things local. As part of the Lowndes County Bicentennial Celebration, the Made in Lowndes Open Air Market will feature artisanal products from local artists, creators, growers, makers, and more—all with the support of Georgia Grown, highlighting the best of our region’s agricultural and creative talents. The first 100 visitors will receive a commemorative Bicentennial tote!