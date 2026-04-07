//Valdosta man arrested after threats and gunfire

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VALDOSTA – Police arrested a Valdosta man accused of threats, gunfire, and DUI on East Moore Street.

Release:

A male who appears to be under the influence of alcohol, is arrested after he threatens bodily harm to people, he knows, then shoots a gun off several times.

On April 5, 2026, at 2:50 p.m., several citizens called E911 to report hearing gunshots in the 1700 block of East Moore Street. One caller told the E911 dispatcher that the male offender, later identified as Mack Foster Gardner, Jr., 57, had shot at a residence. A couple of callers provided a detailed description of the vehicle Gardner was driving, and the direction it traveled as it left the area.

Through investigation, officers determined that Gardner had been in a verbal altercation with another person outside a residence. Gardner then made threats of bodily harm toward the house’s occupants before discharging a firearm. There was no damage to the house, and it did not appear that Gardner had shot the gun directly at anyone.

A Valdosta Police Officer located the vehicle described by witnesses and conducted a traffic stop. As the driver, Gardner, exited the vehicle, the officer saw that he appeared to be unsteady on his feet and had a firearm sticking out of a back pocket. After officers secured Gardner, he refused to cooperate and provide information to officers. While speaking with him, officers observed that Gardner appeared to be under the influence.

Inside Gardner’s vehicle, officers found another firearm and a quantity of marijuana.

Gardner was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

• Terroristic threat- family violence- felony;

• 2 counts of terroristic threats-felony;

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony

• Possession of marijuana-misdemeanor;

• Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor;

• Reckless conduct- misdemeanor;

• Discharge of a firearm near a public highway- misdemeanor;

• Driving under the influence of alcohol-misdemeanor; and

• Reckless driving- misdemeanor.

“While we are fortunate that no one was injured, the reckless discharge of a firearm, especially while under the influence, created a very dangerous and unpredictable situation.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan. “Because of the citizens quickly calling E911, to the professionalism of the dispatchers giving the information to our officers, along with the swift response of our officers, as a team we were able to safely take him into custody.”