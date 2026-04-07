//Valwood senior named 2026 Georgia Scholar

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HAHIRA – Valwood senior Nicholas Alvarado named a 2026 Georgia Scholar by the Georgia Department of Education.

Release:

HAHIRA, GA – April 6, 2026 – Valwood School proudly announces that senior Nicholas Alvarado has been named a 2026 Georgia Scholar by the Georgia Department of Education. Alvarado is the only student from Lowndes County to receive this prestigious recognition this

year.

The Georgia Department of Education selected 162 graduating seniors statewide for the 2026 Georgia Scholar program, which honors students who exemplify excellence in both academic achievement and community involvement. Each Georgia Scholar receives a special seal for their diploma and a graduation cord to recognize their accomplishment.

Georgia Scholars are distinguished by their commitment to rigorous coursework, outstanding academic performance, and meaningful participation in school and community life. Honorees are also recognized for demonstrating strong leadership in extracurricular activities and service organizations.

Head of School, John Davis stated “Nicholas’ dedication to academics, leadership, and service reflects the values we strive to instill in all of our students. We are incredibly proud of his achievements and this well-deserved honor.”

The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by the Georgia Department of Education in partnership with local school districts and schools across the state.

For more information about the Georgia Scholar program, visit the Georgia Department of Education website.