//VLPRA to host Wimbledon in Valdosta Tennis Tournament

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority will host the 18th Annual Wimbledon in Valdosta Tennis Tournament.

From the hallowed grounds of the All England Club to the courts of Winnersville, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is bringing tennis’ biggest championship to Valdosta. VLPRA is hosting the 18th Annual Wimbledon in Valdosta Tennis Tournament July 12th-13th. Registration is open through midnight on Monday, July 7th. Email Keith Childree at kchildree@vlpra.com to sign up. Please include your shirt size and your entry categories.

The tournament will be at VLPRA’s Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center in McKey Park.

There will be events for kids and adults. The youth events include boys and girls singles and doubles for 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under, and 18 and under. Adult events are men and women singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Each adult category has 3.5 and under, 4.0, and open events. Players can participate in up to two events. Fees are $40 for the first event and $10 for an additional event. Each participant will receive a t-shirt.

What: 18th Annual Wimbledon in Valdosta

When: July 12th-13th; Registration closes July 7th at midnight

Where: Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center, 112 Burton Avenue in Valdosta

How Much: $40 for first event, $10 for additional event

Register: Email Keith Childree at kchildree@vlpra.com; include event and shirt size