//Valdosta Wildcats season tickets are now on sale

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Wildcats announces season tickets are on sale and seats are still available for the 2025 football season.

Release:

We are so close to the start of the 2025 football season and the Valdosta Wildcats have an exciting slate of home games for our fans. Great seats are still available. Get your season tickets today!

The 2025 football season will consist of seven (7) home games:

August 15th: Tucker (Military Night)

August 22nd: Mundy’s Mill

August 29th: Dougherty (Homecoming)

September 12th: South Gwinnett

September 25th: Jesuit, FL

October 10th: Richmond Hill

October 31st: Lowndes (Winnersville Classic)

Payment for season tickets must be made by July 18, 2025. No tickets will be held beyond this date. All tickets not paid for by July 18, 2025 will be released to those on the waiting list. THERE WILL BE NO EXCEPTIONS!

To purchase season tickets this year, please complete the bottom portion of this form and mail it with a check or money order made out to “Football Tickets” to VCS Football Tickets, P.O. Box 5407, Valdosta, GA 31603.

Season tickets may be mailed if a $2.00 shipping/handling fees are included in your payment. You may pick up your season tickets from the Football Ticket Office starting on July 23, 2025. The hours for pick up will be 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Monday – Thursday).

Season tickets orders that do not include the $2.00 shipping/handling fee must be picked up from the ticket office (1204 Williams Street, Valdosta).

Link to purchase season tickets online: https://bit.ly/25ValdostaWildcats