//GSU congratulates Valdosta students for making 2025 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Georgia Southern University recognizes Valdosta students for earning a spot on the Spring 2025 Dean’s List.

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,800 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Andrew Clark of Valdosta (31601)

Elijah Griffin of Valdosta (31602)

Taylor Crews of Valdosta (31602)

Zyanna Morgan of Valdosta (31601)

Ross Dawson of Valdosta (31602)

A`Mari Smith of Valdosta (31601)

Jose Estevez of Valdosta (31605)

Pedro Haranki of Valdosta (31601)

Jayden Stone of Valdosta (31601)

Genesis Copeland of Valdosta (31601)

Landon Hart of Valdosta (31602)

Lindsey Warren of Valdosta (31606)

Tatiana Quintero of Valdosta (31602)

Carter Ellington of Valdosta (31605)

Kaleece Williams of Valdosta (31605)

Imani Johnson of Valdosta (31605)

Kimani Murray-Pennywell of Valdosta (31602)

Te’yahna Thomas of Valdosta (31605)

Job Perry of Valdosta (31601)

Tyler Fralick of Valdosta (31605)

Ramone Estevez of Valdosta (31605)

