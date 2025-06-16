//City of Valdosta hosts successful Affordable Housing Town Hall

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recently hosted a successful Affordable Housing Town Hall bringing residents and professionals together.

Release:

The City of Valdosta proudly hosted a successful Affordable Housing Town Hall on Friday, June 7, bringing together residents and industry professionals for an engaging and informative event focused on empowering the community with knowledge about the homeownership process.

The event featured a panel of experts who walked attendees through every critical step of purchasing a home:

Katrena Sermons – Bank Lender

– Bank Lender Maranda Moore – Realtor

– Realtor Larry Johnson – Insurance Professional

– Insurance Professional Jordan Washington – Home Inspector

– Home Inspector Malcom Warren – Estate Attorney

Representatives from FEMA were also on site to assist with questions related to post-hurricane housing needs, offering timely resources for those impacted by recent weather events.

Attendees were able to ask questions, network with professionals, and participate in meaningful conversations about breaking down barriers to affordable housing. Lunch was provided, and the atmosphere encouraged open dialogue and community collaboration.

“The Affordable Housing Town Hall was a powerful example of what happens when the community comes together to share resources and information,” said Anetra Riley, Community Development Manager. “Our goal is to equip residents with the tools they need to take the next step toward homeownership—and this event was a step in the right direction.”

The City of Valdosta extends sincere thanks to the guest speakers and everyone who participated in making this event a success.

For more information on future events and affordable housing resources, please visit www.valdostacity.com, and be sure to follow the City of Valdosta on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates.