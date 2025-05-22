//VHS to host Class of 2025 graduation ceremony on May 23

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will host the Class of 2025 graduation commencement ceremony at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Valdosta High School will host their commencement ceremony for the Class of 2025 on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM on Cleveland Field in historic Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Graduating seniors will be given tickets at the completion of their graduation practice on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Everyone attending graduation must have a ticket to enter the stadium. There are no extra tickets available at VHS or at the Board of Education. Employees of Valdosta City Schools are welcome to attend and must present their VCS ID for entry.

Please be reminded that Valdosta City Schools has a clear bag policy. Visitors may bring in one clear bag no larger than 12″x6″x12″ or the size of a one-gallon plastic storage bag, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy. See the clear bag policy for further details: https://www.gocats.org/o/vcs/page/clear-bag-policy

All guests must enter the stadium through one of three gates open on the home side. Each person will go through the weapons detection systems located at these entry points. The gate closest to Slater Street is reserved for graduates only.

Additionally, the administration of Valdosta High School asks that ceremony attendees refrain from bringing in celebratory items including, but not limited to:

Gifts

Stuffed animals

Flowers

Balloons

Air horns

Confetti poppers

Please remember that disrupting the ceremony by shouting, using artificial noisemakers, or similar behavior detracts from the dignity of the event. Help ensure that every family and friend can hear the name of their graduate as it is called. Security will be present and will address any disruptions accordingly.

The entire event will be streamed live on the Valdosta City Schools’ YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.

Watch the live stream here: https://www.youtube.com/@GoVCSCats/streams

Congratulations to our graduating seniors—we look forward to celebrating each of you!