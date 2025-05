Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School athlete recently signed to Trinity College in Florida to continue an academic and soccer career.

Release:

On May 2, 2025, Thomas Lopez is signed to Trinity College in Trinity, FL to continue his academic and soccer career! A true ironman for Valdosta High School, Thomas started every game over four years, finishing with 17 goals and 12 assists—including a hat-trick in his final game.

We’re proud of you, Thomas! Keep chasing greatness.