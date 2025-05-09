//City of Valdosta recognizes National Public Works Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is recognizing the staff members of the Public Works Department during National Public Works Week.

The City of Valdosta is proud to recognize the dedicated men and women of the Public Works Department during National Public Works Week, observed May 19–23, 2025. This annual celebration honors the essential services that sustain the city’s infrastructure, protect the environment, and improve the quality of life for all residents.

Mayor Scott James Matheson will kick off the week with a Public Works Week Proclamation Ceremony on Monday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at City Hall. Community members are invited to attend and show their appreciation for the professionals who help keep Valdosta running smoothly.

On Tuesday, May 20, citizens are encouraged to take part in “Recycle with Public Works” from 9 a.m. to noon at Five Points. This interactive event will provide information about the city’s recycling initiatives and offer residents the opportunity to enroll in the Adopt-A-Road Program, empowering individuals, and organizations to help maintain clean and safe roadways.

The week concludes with a community-wide effort on Thursday, May 22, during “Spring Cleaning: City-Wide Clean-Up Day.” Citizens and volunteers are encouraged to do their spring cleaning and utilize one of five designated locations to dispose of old or unwanted items in dumpsters provided by the City of Valdosta Public Works Department. The five locations are:

Please Note: Bulk items, tires, batteries, paint, chemicals, and electronics will not be accepted during this cleanup. Volunteers are encouraged to bring standard trash and litter to any of the designated locations as part of the city’s Love Where You Live initiative.

“Public Works Week is about more than celebrating our team—it’s about connecting with the community and encouraging everyone to take pride in the places we share,” said Public Works Director Larry Ogden. “From recycling to roadway cleanups, these efforts help protect our environment and enhance the quality of life for all citizens.”

For more information about Public Works Week events, please contact the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com.