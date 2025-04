Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Chorus will host The Greatest Show of Our Life 2025 Spring Concert at the VCS Performing Arts Center.

Valdosta High School Chorus proudly presents: The Greatest Show of Our Life – Spring Concert 2025 on April 29, 2025 starting at 7:00 PM at the VCS Performing Arts Center located at 3101 Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31602. $5 donations encouraged. Clear bags enforced.

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music, talent, and show-stopping performances!