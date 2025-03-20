//VFD investigates suspicious house fire on N. Toombs Street

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a suspicious single-story house fire on North Toombs Street.

Release:

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at approximately 3:08 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 611 N. Toombs St. The first unit arrived on scene within three minutes to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story house. A total of thirty firefighters quickly brought conditions under control and conducted a thorough search, confirming the residence was vacant.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and under investigation. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.