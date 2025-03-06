//Pianist to present Film Composing panel during SGFF

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Film Festival announces pianist Matthew Cravener will present a panel on Film Composing during the film festival.

Release:

Pianist Matthew Cravener will be presenting a panel on Film Composing Friday March 7 during the South Georgia Film Festival. The 30-year-old virtuoso has created the music for numerous films, including a recent Amazon prime mini-series. Cravener will be discussing his work with Valdosta State University professor David Springfield as well as performing during the Friday evening reception for Festival and VIP passholders. Passes are still available for the 2 pm panel and the evening performance.

Pianist and Film Composer Matthew Cravener.

Cravener began playing music at age 4 and learned to compose by ear. After releasing an album of his own gospel music, he moved to Hollywood to make it big. He was an emerging artist in residency at a label in Culver City, CA for a time. Due in part to the growing film industry in Georgia, Cravener was able to move back and lives outside Tallahassee where he continues to perfect his craft.

“The arts are so important to me,” Cravener said. “I have trouble thinking on my feet, but when I’m doing something that involves music, I am totally distracted from logistics and can be creative.”

Cravener’s scores have been included in audio books, documentaries, feature and short films. His joy for music has him performing at local clubs and assisted living facilities. Music is more than a profession for Cravener.

“Music makes me feel very calm and collected,” Cravener said. “I have Asperger’s and Tourette’s syndrome. For a long time in my adolescent years, it was hard for me to function. Playing piano used to calm the tics down. It relieves a lot of tension and makes my mind go to places.”

Valdosta State University Professor David Springfield.

Professor Springfield will lead the panel in the VSU Health Science and Business Administration Room 1123. Professor Springfield is the Director of Jazz Studies, where he teaches piano and directs the Jazz Ensemble. His compositions and arrangements have been performed by such artists as Brandford Marsalis, Phil Woods, the Count Basie Orchestra and the Boston Pops.

This year’s South Georgia Film Festival will take place March 6, 7, 8, & 9 on the North Campus of Valdosta State University, with films from across the world with an emphasis on the art and industry growing here in the Southeast. College and high school students can register for free day passes, giving them access to all screenings and panels. Festival and VIP Passes provide access to our Friday and Saturday night receptions, along with other benefits.

“The South Georgia Film Festival is about bringing people to our part of the world to share this industry that is growing right in our backyard,” said Jason Brown Festival Director. “Bringing filmmakers from across the country to Valdosta to engage our community has been our driving force for all of these years and we don’t plan to stop now!”

The festival will also provide question and answer sessions after each film block for visiting filmmakers to discuss their work. Along with the film composing panel, look for other visiting artists such as Georgia State professor Kate Fortmueller, UGA professor Marty Lang, Ole Miss professor John Rash, and Allison Hogue with The Salvation Army’s Southern Territory headquarters.

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Council for the Arts, Valdosta State University, the Walmart Community Grant, Georgia Power, the Georgia Film Office, Wild Adventures Theme Park, the Miracle League of Valdosta, Lowndes-Valdosta Tourism, the City of Valdosta, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, Georgia Production Partnership, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, Downtown Social, Inclusion Films and Film Impact Georgia. Please support our sponsors.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com , SGFF25.Eventive.org , or contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.