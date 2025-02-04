//Wanted 19-year-old Valdosta man arrested by VPD

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A wanted 19-year-old Valdosta man was arrested by the Valdosta Police department after a short foot pursuit.

Release:

Arrested: Kewame Taylor, African American male 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 30, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., a Valdosta Police Department K9 Officer was conducting an extra patrol around Student Quarters Apartments, 1700 Williams Street, due to previous calls for gunfire in the area. While patrolling, the officer observed a male in the parking lot who took off running when he saw the officer. The male, later identified as Kewame Taylor, 19 years of age, ran into an apartment.

Several other officers and detectives responded to the area to assist in looking for Taylor, locating him inside an apartment.

Officers confirmed that Taylor had five active arrest warrants, which were the result of cases investigated by the Valdosta Police Department.

Taylor was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail. His arrest warrants were for the following:

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing authority-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony;

Robbery by force (family violence)-felony; and

Battery (family violence)-misdemeanor.

“This was outstanding proactive work by our officer. Due to the suspicious behavior, especially after we have received previous complaints of gunshots in this area, the officer followed through with the investigation and arrested this male who had several active felony arrest warrants.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.