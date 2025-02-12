//VPD Commander named as January 2025 Employee of the Month

Share with friends

Photo: VPD Commander Stephen Thompson (center) was honored by Mayor Scott James Matheson (right) and VPD Chief Leslie Manahan (left) as the City of Valdosta’s January 2025 Employee of the Month during the Valdosta City Council regular session meeting on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta names Valdosta Police Department Commander as the January 2025 Employee of the Month.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is pleased to recognize Valdosta Police Department (VPD) Commander Stephen Thompson as the January 2025 Employee of the Month. Commander Thompson was honored by Mayor Scott James Matheson and VPD Chief Leslie Manahan during the Valdosta City Council regular session meeting on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Mayor Matheson (right) presents Commander Thompson (center) with a certificate and gift as he is recognized as the City of Valdosta’s January 2025 Employee of the Month.

Commander Thompson was nominated by his peers for his selfless dedication to the community, exemplified by an act of kindness during the holiday season. On December 12, 2024, while off duty and in plain clothes, he observed a man acting suspiciously inside Walgreens. Recognizing that the individual had concealed clothing items and entered the restroom, Thompson approached him after he exited, identified himself as a police officer, and asked about the situation.

The man, visibly emotional, admitted that he and his children were homeless and staying in a nearby motel. He explained that he was in desperate need of essentials such as socks, underwear, and food. Rather than making an arrest, Commander Thompson chose compassion—he walked with the man through the store, allowing him to fill a cart with clothing, food, and treats for his children. He then personally paid for the items, accompanied the man back to his motel, and even shared a moment of prayer with him.

This act of kindness is just one example of Commander Thompson’s unwavering commitment to serving others. His colleagues note that this was not an isolated incident—he routinely goes above and beyond to help those in need, embodying the core values of public service and community care.

“Commander Thompson’s dedication to the people of Valdosta is a shining example of servant leadership,” said Chief Leslie Manahan. “His actions reflect the heart of our department and the true mission of law enforcement—protecting and uplifting our community.”

Mayor Scott James Matheson also recognized Commander Thompson for his unwavering commitment to service. “Commander Thompson’s kindness and compassion truly reflect the spirit of Valdosta. His actions go beyond the call of duty, demonstrating what it means to serve with integrity, humility, and heart. We are honored to recognize him as the City of Valdosta’s Employee of the Month.”

The City of Valdosta commends Commander Stephen Thompson for his outstanding service and congratulates him on this well-deserved recognition.

For more information about the Valdosta Police Department and its commitment to community service, visit www.valdostacity.com.