//Valdosta to celebrate 39 years as Tree City USA, Georgia Arbor Day

The City of Valdosta, in collaboration with the Valdosta Tree Commission, celebrates Georgia Arbor Day with a series of events to commemorate 39 years as a Tree City USA.

WHEN & WHERE:

Tuesday, February 18 – The City’s Arbor Division will distribute copies of The Lorax to students at Valdosta elementary schools.

– The City’s Arbor Division will distribute copies of The Lorax to students at Valdosta elementary schools. Thursday, February 20 – Free tree seedling giveaway (Bald Cypress) to the public at the City Hall Annex (Portico, back entrance on Ashley St.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (while supplies last).

– Free tree seedling giveaway (Bald Cypress) to the public at the from (while supplies last). Friday, February 21 – Join the City of Valdosta for the Valdosta Arbor Day Ceremony & Proclamation at City Hall Annex, 10 a.m

– Join the City of Valdosta for the at Saturday, February 22 – The public will pick up their reserved trees from the Tree Commission at VSU North Campus (200 Pendleton Drive) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHY: These events highlight the city’s commitment to urban forestry and environmental stewardship, reinforcing Valdosta’s recognition as a Tree City USA for 39 consecutive years. Read here to learn more about the importance of being an official Tree City: https://www.arborday.org/our-work/tree-city-usa

For more information, contact Arbor and Stormwater Manager Angela Bray at akbray@valdostacity.com.