//Valdosta Click N’ Fix gives community ability to report non-emergency issues

VALDOSTA – Valdosta residents can report non-emergency issues with the Valdosta Click N’ Fix app to help keep the community safe.

Our Valdosta Click N’ Fix app is a quick and easy way to report non-emergency issues like downed power lines and streetlights! This tool empowers you to notify City Departments and keep our community safe and thriving.

You can also report these concerns directly to our Engineering Department:

Call: 229-259-3530

Email: cnevels@valdostacity.com

You can learn how to use the app using this step-by-step guide: How to Use Valdosta Click N’ Fix Guide

Together, let’s keep Valdosta shining bright