//Two arrested following Valdosta Mall incident

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two 17 year old males were arrested following a gunshot incident at the Valdosta Mall.

Release:

Arrested 1: Marcus Darius Melvin, African American male, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Quincy Keshawn Williams, African American male, 17 years of age, Waycross resident

On February 2, 2025, at 2:30 pm., an off-duty Valdosta Police Officer heard a gunshot inside Valdosta Mall, while he was shopping with his family. As the officer went towards the gunshot and people were running everywhere, witnesses were pointing at a male, later identified as Marcus Darius Melvin, 17 years of age. The officer approached Melvin and identified himself, at which time Melvin appeared as though he was going to try to flee, so the officer grabbed him. Within minutes, numerous Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies arrived at the mall.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, officers determined that it appeared that the gunshot was possibly an accidental discharge by someone carrying a gun in their pants. Officers found one spent shell casing, small pieces of clothing, and damage to the floor which was in a straight downward trajectory. Even though Melvin was uncooperative and resisted the off-duty officer’s requests, there was no evidence connecting him, so he was allowed to leave.

At 4:40 pm, Mall Security Officers called E911 to report that subjects who had been involved in the earlier gunshot had returned to the mall. A detailed description was provided to officers, as well as their location outside the mall. When officers arrived at the mall, they found the two males, one was Melvin, while the other was identified as Quincy Keshawn Williams, 17 years of age. Mall Security Officers confirmed that these were the two subjects they had called E911 about. As officers attempted to detain Melvin and Williams, to determine what had occurred, they both physically resisted arrest and refused to identify themselves. When officers first observed Melvin and Williams, they were standing by a trailer. Officers found a firearm under the trailer. A Mall Security Officer told officers that he had observed Williams pull the gun from his jacket and hide it under the trailer as police officers were pulling up.

Melvin and Williams were arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail. Melvin and Willams have been charged with two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Williams is facing additional charges of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 (misdemeanor), tampering with evidence (misdemeanor), and possession of a tobacco product by a person under 18 (misdemeanor).

The caliber of the firearm located by officers did not match the caliber of the shell casing found inside the mall. The case of the discharge of a gun inside the mall is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

“The response of our off-duty officer who was shopping with his family, was incredible. He left his family and went to where the gunshot was heard coming from. When witnesses pointed out a person they felt was involved, he took immediate action. If Melvin was not involved, he should have just cooperated with our officer’s requests from the beginning. During the second interaction Melvin had with our uniformed officers, he still resisted them and was he arrested. We are extremely grateful that no one was injured yesterday.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.