//Sophomores, seniors invited to EarthCare Summer Leadership Institute program

VALDOSTA – All high school sophomores through seniors interested in STEM are invited to the EarthCare Summer Leadership Institute program.

Calling all rising sophomores through seniors with a passion for STEM and leadership! The EarthCare Summer Leadership Institute is back for 2025, and it’s your chance to be part of something big!

When : June 8-13, 2025

: June 8-13, 2025 Where : Georgia College & State University, Milledgeville, GA

: Georgia College & State University, Milledgeville, GA Who : 85 students interested in STEM and leadership

: 85 students interested in STEM and leadership Cost : Absolutely FREE!

: Absolutely FREE! Apply by: March 1, 2025

Through this week-long residential program, students will connect with peers, explore exciting careers, and develop as leaders—all with support from Georgia Power as the Corporate Sponsor for the 21st Century Leaders!

No prior leadership experience required—just bring your potential and willingness to grow.

Learn more: http://21stcenturyleaders.org/…/summer…/earthcare/

Student Application Form: http://21stcenturyleaders.org/…/summer-leadership…/

Recommended Form: http://21stcenturyleaders.org/…/recommendation-form/