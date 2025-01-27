//VSU police salaries now among highest in South Georgia

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University police salaries are now among the highest paid law enforcement in South Georgia.

With a focus on recruitment and retention, the Department of Public Safety at Valdosta State University is increasing the salaries of its police force. The adjustment makes the salaries for VSU’s police department incredibly competitive with other law enforcement agencies in South Georgia.

The need for a salary increase is the finding of a compensation study conducted by VSU. The goal of the project is to ensure the salaries of VSU police officers are competitive within the state of Georgia and to other external agencies and organizations. The study also aims to enhance recruitment efforts to attract top talent for all sworn officer positions at VSU.

“Our public safety staff are among the most high-profile and most important positions on campus,” said Traycee Martin, vice president for finance and administration at VSU who oversees the Department of Public Safety. “It is critical that we have qualified and dedicated officers protecting our students, employees, and campus. We truly believe this salary increase and the many other benefits offered by VSU will make us the top choice for those seeking careers in law enforcement.”

All sworn officers in public safety at VSU have benefitted from the salary increases.

VSU offers many other benefits including a tuition assistance program, competitive health insurance, and a state pension program under the Teacher’s Retirement System. University police staff are also eligible for overtime pay and can receive police academy sponsorship.

VSU also offers incentives to sworn officers, offering a sign-on bonus and rewarding employees who remain with the department for a specified duration.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must successfully complete the police academy training program.

Pass all required background checks, including criminal history, drug screening, and psychological evaluation.

Agree to a minimum commitment of two years of employment with the department.

Bonus Amount: the sign-on bonus amount will be $2,000 for eligible candidates and is limited to one time per employee. The bonus will be paid in two installments: 50% upon completion of the six month probationary period and the remaining 50% after one year of continuous employment with the department.

The Department of Public Safety at VSU is currently hiring multiple patrol officer positions with a starting salary of $49,200 and one training sergeant position starting at $59,000. You can see the starting salaries of most positions within the University Police Department below.

Public Safety Corporal $53,500.00

Public Safety Lieutenant $71,800.00

Public Safety Officer $49,200.00

Public Safety Sergeant $59,000.00

Those interested in applying for a position within the VSU Police Department can do so at the university’s careers page by clicking here.

More on the Web:

Valdosta State University Department of Public Safety: https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/finance-admin/police/