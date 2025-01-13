//SJCS announces 27th Annual Reverse Draw Gala fundraiser

Share with friends

Photo: Previous St. John’s 26th Annual Gala attendees.

VALDOSTA – St. John School will hold the 27th Annual Reverse Draw Gala to support vital programs and opportunities for the students.

Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) is thrilled to announce the theme for their 27th Annual Reverse Draw Gala, an esteemed black tie fundraiser for the school. This year, the gala will embrace the thrilling world of espionage with a captivating 007 theme, promising an unforgettable evening of elegance and entertainment.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., at The Patterson, where attendees will be transported into the glamorous universe of agents and villains. This highly anticipated fundraiser has become a cornerstone of support for SJCS, uniting parents, alumni, and local patrons who believe in enriching the educational experience for students.

“This event always proves to be a wonderful night full of surprises and excitement,” Cheri Carter, principal. “The 007 theme adds an element of fun and sophistication that our community has come to expect from this event. We encourage everyone to don their finest agent or villain attire and join us for a night filled with camaraderie, entertainment, and a shared commitment to supporting our students.”

The reverse draw format is a hallmark of the gala, where the anticipation builds as each ticket is drawn, and the last remaining ticket wins a grand prize of $10,000. This unique twist on traditional fundraising creates an engaging atmosphere, making it a must-attend event in Valdosta.

Participants will enjoy a delightful evening of dining, dancing, and bidding on an array of exciting auction items, all while contributing to the vital programs and opportunities for the students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School.

Tables and tickets for the 27th Annual Reverse Draw Gala are available for purchase now. For more information about the event or to purchase your table or ticket, please visit SJCSValdosta.org or contact 229-244-2556. For information about donating or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Celine Gladwin at celinegladwin@gmail.com

Join us for a night of intrigue and excitement as we come together to support our students and strengthen our community!

About St. John the Evangelist Catholic School:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School has been a pillar of education in Valdosta, GA, dedicated to fostering academic excellence and spiritual growth in a nurturing environment. Through dedicated faculty and active community involvement, SJCS prepares students for a bright future rooted in faith and integrity.