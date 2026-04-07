//Valdosta Church Hosting Free Community Giveaway Event

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VALDOSTA – Grace Tabernacle hosting third annual community giveaway for Valdosta residents April 25.

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VALDOSTA — Grace Tabernacle Apostolic Church will host its 3rd Annual Community Giveaway on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event is designed to celebrate and support members of the community by providing free personal items, food, and clothing. Organizers say the giveaway is intended to benefit a wide range of residents, including seniors, veterans, and families with children.

Church leaders say the annual event is an opportunity to show appreciation for the community while helping meet everyday needs for local residents.

“Our goal is to continue supporting our community and reaching as many people as possible,” organizers said. “We look forward to another successful event and hope to build awareness for future years.”

Grace Tabernacle Apostolic Church encourages community members in need to attend and take advantage of the available resources.

For more information, contact Anthony Showell at (229) 201-0380 or anthony.showell@va.gov