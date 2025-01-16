//City of Valdosta announces closure of South Fry Street

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the closure northbound and southbound lanes of South Fry Street to replace a manhole.

The City of Valdosta will close South Fry Street.

Why: To replace a manhole.

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Where: S Fry St from HWY 221 N to M.L.K Dr.

Details:

Both northbound and southbound lanes of S Fry St will be closed to traffic. A detour will redirect vehicles down S Forrest St, bringing traffic to M.L.K Dr.

Please follow the traffic signage and directions. The City of Valdosta appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation as the Utilities Department works diligently to complete this necessary infrastructure improvement.

For more information, contact the Utilities Department at 229.259.3592.