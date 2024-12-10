//WGTC dedicates electrical training lab to Ace Electric

Share with friends

Photo from left to right: Wiregrass Foundation South Trustee- Jay Prince, Wiregrass Board of Directors- Ronald Dean, Ace Electric CEO- Tim Joyce, Wiregrass Executive Director for Fundraising and Community Relations- Elizabeth Vickers, Ace President of Corporate Support- Rob Stalvey, Wiregrass Foundation South Andrea Schruijer, Ace Chairman of the Board- Bobby Stalvey, Ace Apprentice Coordinator- Missy Eason, Ace CEO Emeritus-Tom Stalvey, Ace President of Field Operations-Tommy Stalvey, President DeAnnia Clements, and Foundation South Trustee Michael Smith.

VALDOSTA – The Wiregrass electrical training lab was recently dedicated to Ace Electric, Inc. for contributions to the CECT program.

Release:

The electrical training lab at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was dedicated to Ace Electric, Inc. in honor of the many contributions to the school’s Commercial Electrical Construction Technology (CECT) program. The dedication ceremony was conducted inside Wiregrass’ Berrien Hall where the new Commercial Electric Construction Technology lab is located.

Ace first partnered with Wiregrass in 2018 and helped create the curriculum for the CECT program, paving the way for the school’s first CECT associate degree. The next year Wiregrass was able to offer a full CECT program that includes a degree, diploma, and certificate. Ace has also supported scholarship opportunities and dual enrollment with the school’s apprentices.

“We value our partnership with schools like Wiregrass because we are facing a serious shortage of skilled tradesmen in the electrical industry”, says Tommy Stalvey, Ace Electric’s President of Field Operations. “The need for electricians will continue to increase over the next 10 years, and Wiregrass’ CECT program is essential to recruitment efforts and creating future electricians with quality education.”

The CECT program has grown to become one of Wiregrass’ most popular programs on their Valdosta campus. Currently, the program has 50 students enrolled and 7 active apprentices that are currently working with Ace. In 2023, four students fulfilled a four-year apprenticeship with them.

“We are thrilled to have received this generous donation from ACE Electric to further the opportunities and growth of our CECT program and the students that come through”, said Elizabeth Vickers, Executive Director of Community Relations, and Foundation. There is a long history of involvement and financial support from Ace that dates back to 1996 and we are extremely grateful.”

DeAnnia Clements, President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, adds, “It is only through these types of collaborations and insight of the market needs, that our technical colleges are able to respond and grow programs for which we know the industry needs skilled workforce. Ace Electric has been instrumental in the success of our program.”

For more information on partnerships and donations to the college, please contact Elizabeth Vickers, Executive Director of Community Relations & Foundation, by calling 229-333-2124 or emailing elizabeth.vickers@wiregrass.edu.

