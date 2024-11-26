//VPD responds to body found in former Ichiban Steakhouse

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department recently responded to the former Ichiban Steakhouse after a body was discover in the building.

Release:

On November 22, 2024, at approximately 8:15 am., a citizen called E911 to report that he had found a deceased person inside the building that formerly was called the Ichiban Steakhouse. When officers arrived at the location, which appears to have been vacant for several years, they located a partially decomposed body inside the building.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the building. Through investigation, detectives identified the deceased male as a 46-year-old Valdosta resident. The male appeared to have been staying in the building for a while. Detectives contacted family members of the deceased, who confirmed he had health issues.

Evidence collected at the scene did not reveal any signs of foul play or trauma.

Currently, the death appears to be of natural causes.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.