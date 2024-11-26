//VPD invites community to participate in Shop with a Cop program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department invites the community to contribute to the annual Shop with a Cop program.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department warmly invites community members to bring holiday cheer to local youth by contributing to its annual Shop with a Cop program. This initiative relies on the generosity of the Valdosta community to ensure its success. It enables selected children ages 4-12 to experience the joy of holiday shopping alongside a dedicated law enforcement officer. Every contribution plays a vital role in strengthening the bond between law enforcement agencies and local families.

“Shop with a Cop is more than a holiday shopping trip—it’s a chance to connect with our youngest community members in a positive and impactful way,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, we can spread joy, foster trust, and bring smiles to children’s faces during this holiday season.”

This year’s event will take place on Monday, December 16, at a local Walmart Supercenter. Join us in making the holidays brighter for Valdosta’s young residents! Donations of any amount are welcomed and will go directly toward creating lasting holiday memories. For more information on how to donate or get involved, please contact Officer Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com.