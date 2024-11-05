//Vikings have open weekend before heading to playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – After a thrilling victory, the Vikings will have an open weekend before the first round of playoffs against North Paulding High School.

Release:

With a thrilling 30-20 victory of Valdosta High, our Vikings finished the 2024 regular season with a 9-1 record. Congratulations to our players, coaches, and fans on a great season.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet on Monday, November 4, at 6:00 pm in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Meetings are held in Meeting Rooms 1 and 2. Members should use the side doors facing the parking lot to enter the meeting. Coach Carter will address the group and plans will be discussed for our upcoming playoff game. All members are encouraged to attend.

The Viking Coaches Show will be held at Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on Wednesday, November 6. The show begins at 6:45 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

Our Vikings will enjoy an open week before entering the state playoffs. On Friday, November 15, we will host North Paulding High School in a first round playoff game. Tickets for this game will go on sale the week of the game. Details will be posted as they become available.