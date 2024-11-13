//Valdosta residents urged to separate debris, trash after recent storms

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is urging residents to help waste management by separating debris and trash following the recent storms.

Release:

In light of the recent hurricane and subsequent heavy rain, the City of Valdosta is urging residents to help streamline waste management and maintain a clean, safe environment by adhering to specific guidelines for disposing of yard debris, tree limbs, furniture, and trash. These guidelines will aid in efficient collection and processing of waste materials, ensuring community-wide safety and cleanliness.

“We appreciate our residents’ cooperation in managing storm-related debris,” said Public Works Director Larry Ogden. “By following these simple guidelines, we can improve waste disposal efficiency and help our community recover and stay clean. It’s all about working together for a safer and better Valdosta.”

Guidelines for Debris and Trash Separation

Separate Yard Debris and Tree Limbs

Residents are kindly requested to separate yard debris and tree limbs from other waste materials. Doing so allows for more efficient processing, collection, and recycling.

Proper Placement of Trash

All trash should be placed in the designated right-of-way, ensuring it is at a safe distance from fire hydrants, power boxes, water meters, and other vulnerable structures. Proper placement helps protect vital infrastructure and enables safe, effective pickup.

Avoid Mixing Debris with Trash

To facilitate recycling, residents are encouraged to avoid mixing storm debris or yard waste with regular household trash. Keeping these materials separate helps improve the waste management process and allows for more sustainable disposal practices.

Responsibilities of Private Contractors

Residents who hire private contractors for tree removal or debris clearing must ensure that contractors remove the waste from their property. This proactive step ensures that large amounts of debris do not accumulate within city limits, supporting a cleaner community.

Following these guidelines is essential to promoting a cleaner, safer Valdosta. Community cooperation is greatly appreciated in helping to maintain our city’s aesthetic appeal and functionality.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Valdosta Public Works at 229-259-3588.