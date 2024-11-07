//SGBC announces Fall Membership Campaign

Share with friends

Photo: Celebrating a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Southern Georgia Black Chambers for member business Walden’s Catering are owner Charlie Walden, family, and supporters from the Chamber leadership team and Black Crow Media.

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is offering an extended membership period and valuable benefits for new and renewing members.

Release:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) announced its Fall Membership Campaign, offering an extended membership period and valuable benefits for new and renewing members.

During this special campaign, any new member who joins the SGBC will have their annual membership extended through December 31, 2025. This offer provides significant savings and allows new members to enjoy the benefits of belonging to a thriving community of Black entrepreneurs and professionals for an extended period.

Current members can also take advantage of this offer by renewing their membership early. This allows them to maximize their benefits, demonstrate their commitment to the SGBCC’s mission, and enjoy significant savings.

According to President & CEO, H. DeWayne Johnson. “We are committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem for Black-owned businesses in South Georgia, and this is an opportunity for businesses and individuals to join our growing network and access the resources and support they should have in order to thrive.”

Businesses and individuals interested in joining or renewing their membership should visit sgablackchambers.org/join in order to become a member with extended benefits or email info@sgablackchambers.org for membership renewals.