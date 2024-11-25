//LHS senior signs to Georgia Tech

Share with friends

Photo: Family and coaches join Kendall Johnson to celebrate her commitment to run track at Georgia Tech while studying Civil Engineering. Late last month, Johnson was offered an official visit with Coaches and members of the Yellow Jackets Track & Field team, and later presented an athletic scholarship offer to join the school’s athletic program beginning in the Fall of 2025.

Kendall is a highly-decorated state champion in the 800-meter run and an All-State athlete. She is also an excellent student who maintains a 4.0 GPA at Lowndes High School.

LOWNDES CO – A Lowndes High School senior, Kendall Johnson, officially signs to the Georgia Institute of Technology to compete on the track and field team.

Lowndes High School senior Kendall Johnson has officially signed to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and compete on the Yellow Jackets’ track and field team. The signing day ceremony took place on Monday, November 18, at the Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets,” said Johnson. “It’s a dream come true to be able to continue my academic and athletic career at such a prestigious institution.”

A standout athlete, Johnson recently captured the Georgia High School Association 7A classification 800-meter run title with a time of 2:12.58, breaking her own school record for the fourth time. She has consistently dominated in the 800-meter run since middle school. Throughout the 2024 track season, she remained undefeated, claiming first place in every competition. She was also a key member of the Lowndes High School track and field team that won the state championship in 2022.

Johnson’s impressive athletic achievements were recognized with All-State honors in the 800m, 4x800m relay, and 4x400m relay. She was also honored with the Most Valuable Vikette Award and the Academic Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

This upcoming 2025 track season, Johnson is anticipated to become a 4-time region champion in the 800-meter run by capturing the title every year since she was in the 9th grade.

Georgia Tech, a prestigious institution known for its rigorous academic programs and strong athletic tradition, will provide Johnson with an ideal environment to excel both on and off the track. She plans to major in Civil Engineering, leveraging the university’s renowned engineering program.

Georgia Tech coaches expressed that Kendall will be a great addition to their program, according to her parents. Her talent, determination, and strong work ethic has made many in her circle of supporters look forward to what she will accomplish at the collegiate level.

Johnson’s signing day ceremony was attended by her family, friends, coaches, teammates and high school friends. She is expected to begin her collegiate career at Georgia Tech in the fall of 2025.

The Georgia Institute of Technology is a public research university located in Atlanta, Georgia. It is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference and competes at the NCAA Division I level.

Georgia Tech is consistently ranked among the top engineering schools in the nation as a leading research university committed to advancing technology and innovation.

The Yellow Jackets’ track and field program has a rich history of success, producing numerous talented athletes who have gone on to compete at the highest levels as Olympians.

Johnson’s opportunity and commitment to Georgia Tech is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unwavering pursuit of excellence.