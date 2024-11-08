//ABAC, Wiregrass sign agreements to support student education

Share with friends

TIFTON – Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Wiregrass signed agreements to help students successfully obtain degrees.

Release:

Officials from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding last week, creating a smoother path for Wiregrass students to obtain Bachelor of Science degrees.

ABAC President Tracy Brundage, WGTC President DeAnnia Clements, and members of their respective leadership teams met at ABAC’s Tift Hall for the ceremony. Specifically, the agreements will help Wiregrass students who have earned an Associate degree in Criminal Justice or an Associate degree in General Studies be certain that more of their courses will successfully transfer to satisfy degree requirements at ABAC.

“An important part of ABAC’s mission is our service to rural South Georgia,” Brundage said. “The agreements we sign today provide a partnership with an institution that, like ABAC, boasts a strong reputation and has been recognized nationally for its success and affordability. We are hopeful that many of our students will take advantage of this opportunity to further develop their skills and employability.”

Wiregrass students transferring into ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences can obtain their Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, History & Government, Rural Community Development, and Writing & Communication. Those seeking a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree will transfer into ABAC’s online program, which has experienced rapid growth since it began two years ago. The program, which has General, Law Enforcement, and Social Justice tracks, grew from 15 students in the spring of 2023 to 81 this fall.

Dr. Matthew Anderson, the Dean of ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences who negotiated the agreements, said he sees that kind of success throughout the school’s programs.

“ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences is excited to welcome more students from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College into our Bachelor of Science degree programs,” he said. “These new agreements will facilitate the successful transfer of Wiregrass coursework, helping to ensure a smooth transition for Wiregrass students who choose to continue their education with us here at ABAC. We look forward to working with our partners at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to continue to strengthen our relationship and to better serve the educational needs of the region.”

After completing their coursework, WGTC students must complete a minimum of 30 semester hours toward their bachelor’s degree at ABAC, including at least 21 semester hours of upper-division coursework in their major field.

Joining Presidents Brundage and Clements and Dr. Anderson at the signing ceremony were ABAC Interim Provost Dr. Jerry Baker and April McDuffie, WGTC’s Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs.