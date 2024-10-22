//Community invited to Lunch on the Lawn at historic courthouse

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners invites the community to the free Lunch on the Lawn concert event at the historic courthouse.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is excited to invite the community to Lunch on the Lawn this Friday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Gather your co-workers, family, and friends for a relaxing lunchtime concert on the lawn of the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse, 100 East Central Ave. Valdosta, Georgia. This free event is open to everyone and will feature a live performance by musician Dylan Kelley.

Concert attendees can bring their own lunch or purchase lunch and beverages from on-site vendors, including Downtown Social and Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a laid-back lunch break while taking in the beautiful fall weather.

“Lowndes County is thrilled to host Lunch on the Lawn for our residents on the lawn of the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse,” said Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer for Lowndes County. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to relax during their lunch break, enjoy great live music, and savor the beauty of our Historic Courthouse in the heart of Downtown.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy their lunch while taking in the live performance.

For more information, contact the Lowndes County Public Information Office at 229-671-2491 or visit Lowndes County, GA, on Facebook for the latest updates on the event.