//Community invited to family-friendly Festi-Fall event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The community is invited to the 5th Annual Festi-Fall event for a family-friendly fun evening with activities, games, and more.

Release:

The City of Valdosta invites the community to join the excitement at the 5th Annual Festi-Fall, happening on Thursday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, promises an evening filled with fun activities, games, and sweet treats for all ages. Although costumes are not required, attendees are encouraged to dress up to get into the Halloween spirit!

Festi-Fall is designed to offer a safe and engaging space for families to enjoy the fall season together. Visitors can look forward to free candy, exciting games, and a variety of activities that are sure to entertain everyone in attendance. This event is a collaborative effort of multiple City Departments, working together to provide fall fun and candy to the community.

Additionally, several downtown businesses will be open and participating in the trick-or-treat festivities, offering more opportunities for fun and community engagement.

“We are thrilled to bring back Festi-Fall for another year,” said Sharah’ Denton, Community Relations and Marketing Manager. “This event has grown into a much-anticipated tradition for our city, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and celebrate in a safe and festive environment.”

Don’t miss out on this exciting and memorable event! Bring your family and friends to Unity Park on Lee Street for an unforgettable evening of fall fun.

For more information, please contact the City of Valdosta’s Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548.