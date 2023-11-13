//Wild Adventures offers buy 3, get one for free on season pass
Local NewsNovember 13, 2023

Wild Adventures offers buy 3, get one for free on season pass

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering for a limited time the opportunity to save on a family 4-pack of 2024 GOLD Season Passes.

For a limited time, save up to $120 on a family 4-pack of 2024 GOLD Season Passes and get FREE soda now through 2024! Plus, all 2024 Gold Season Passholders will receive 3 Bonus 2023 Holiday Bring-A-Friend Tickets AND 4 2024 Bring-A-Friend Tickets! This is a limited time online-only offer.

Secure your savings today and start using your 2024 pass benefits when Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright begins, November 18!

GO FOUR GOLD

