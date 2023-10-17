//Professional pumpkin carver returning to Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Professional pumpkin carver Jim Morey is returning to Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights for two weekends.

Release:

Professional pumpkin carver Jim Morey returns to showcase his work as part of the all-new LumiNight Legends Pumpkin gallery.

Professional pumpkin carver Jim Morey is returning to Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights for two weekends, October 14-15 and October 21-22 to showcase his work as part of the all-new LumiNight Legends Pumpkin gallery and to demonstrate his pumpkin carving skills live for guests to watch and enjoy.

Hailing from Huntington Beach, California, Morey is known for carving unbelievable likenesses of celebrities, sports stars, newscasters and even beloved pets into craft pumpkins. He will spend Saturday and Sunday at Wild Adventures Theme Park carving some of the park’s most recognizable faces, such as Gram the Rhino and Oscar the Two-Toed Sloth. Guests can look on as Morey details the craft pumpkins showing off his unparalleled skills.

“We’re very excited to have Jim back for the third year of Great Pumpkin LumiNights,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “Guests love watching him work, and his craft complements our family-friendly fall event so well that we partnered with him to deliver a brand new attraction featuring his intricate carvings, the LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery.”

The LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery features 150 foam pumpkins hand-carved by Morey and includes depictions of famous Georgians, regional icons, beloved members of Wild Adventures’ animal family, and other captivating figures. The LumiNight Legends Pumpkin Gallery is available for all guests to enjoy throughout Great Pumpkin LumiNights, and Morey will be at the gallery carving pumpkins and answering questions October 14-15 and October 21-22.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights returns for its third year transforming the park with hundreds of glowing pumpkins that transform the park into a jungle of jack-o-lanterns with towering pumpkins sculptures throughout the park like a grinning gator, a colossal-sized spider and a crop of glowing sunflowers. The event features even more activities and family-friendly fun. Kids can experience Jack & Luma’s Play Land featuring Georgia’s largest pumpkin foam party, Jack & Lumas Challenge Course and a glow maze. Families can also enjoy illusionists Sterlini Magic and entertainment from entertainment from Jason the Juggler, the Glow Bros percussion troupe, and so much more!

In addition to the larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures and all new entertainment, Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights features trick-or-treating for kids, Mayor Gourdan’s Pumpkin Spice Game Show, and the popular Light Up the Night Glow Parade and Dance Party with DJ Beats & Treats.

Guests can enjoy live music at the new Water’s Edge Brews & Bites and relax with a wine slushy or a fall beer from a selection featuring local brewery Georgia Beer Company.

Paired with illuminated pumpkins is the largest pumpkin spice celebration in the country. Wild Adventures’ Pumpkin Spice Festival features everyone’s favorite fall flavor, pumpkin spice. Guests can enjoy nearly 30 pumpkin spice inspired sips, bites, snacks and treats including a Pumpkin Spice Maple Bacon Funnel Cake, Pumpkin Spice Pretzels, a refreshing Autumn Apple Palmer Boba Drink, and many others.

“Our pumpkin spice treats just keep growing,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “Nothing says Fall more than strolling through the park with a pumpkin spice treat in hand as you discover illuminated pumpkins and entertainment.”

Great Pumpkin LumiNights is included in park admission or with a Season Pass. 2024 Wild Adventures Season Passes will be available at the best price until October 29, 2023. Park admission and Season Passes can be purchased at the park or online at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance. In July, Wild Adventures was ranked as “The #1 Theme Park in Georgia” by TripAdvisor.