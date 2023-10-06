//Valdosta female arrested in stolen car near police department

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested on Toombs Street in a stolen vehicle by a VPD officer traveling to the police department.

Release:

Arrested: Lanesha Shanae Hall, African American female, 31 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 3, 2023, at approximately 5:00 am., a Valdosta Police Officer responded to a motel in the 2000 block of West Hill Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle theft. When the officer arrived on the scene, the victim provided a detailed description of his vehicle, along with the description of the female offender. The reporting officer issued a be on the lookout (bolo) to other law enforcement officers.

At approximately 7:30 am., another Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 600 block of North Toombs Street, heading to the Valdosta Police Department. The officer observed the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence, which is in close proximity to the police department, with a female that matched the description of the offender sitting in the driver’s seat. The officer confirmed it was the stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as Lanesha Shanae Hall, 31 years of age, got out of the vehicle and attempted to walk away from the officer. The officer was able to stop her and as he was detaining her, she attempted to pull away from the officer on numerous occasions trying to get away. The officer was able to detain Hall without incident.

After Hall was identified, the officer determined that she had two other active arrest warrants through the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office that were not related to this case.

Hall was transported to Lowndes County Jail and she has been charged with:

Theft by taking motor vehicle-felony;

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; and

Two active arrest warrants.

“This was great teamwork by our officers in getting the information on the stolen vehicle out in a timely manner. The offender should have found a better place to sit in a stolen vehicle, which would not have been across the street from the police department.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan