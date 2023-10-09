//Lowndes Disaster Recovery Center changes hours, Glynn DRC closes

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes and Cook County Disaster Recovery Centers will have a change in hours and the Glynn County DRC has permanently closed.

Release:

The Glynn County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Brunswick will cease operations permanently at

7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. The DRCs, operated by the state of Georgia and FEMA in Cook and Lowndes counties will remain open to continue serving Hurricane Idalia survivors, but with some change in hours of operation:

§ Beginning Sunday, Oct. 8, both DRCs will be closed on Sundays.

§ Beginning Monday, Oct. 9, DRC hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday (including Columbus Day).

Disaster Recovery Centers provide one-on-one help to people affected by Hurricane Idalia and survivors can visit any DRC. DRCs remain open at:

Cook County Extension Services206 E. Ninth St.

Adel, GA 31620

Lowndes County Civic Center

2108 E. Hill Ave.

Valdosta, GA 31601

For information about Disaster Recovery Centers, view: Disaster Recovery Center (DRC): Your Resource After a Hurricane – YouTube. To find the DRC nearest you, visit fema.gov/drc.

It is not necessary to visit a DRC to apply for assistance. You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

The last day to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 6, 2023.



For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.