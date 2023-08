Share with friends

HAHIRA – WWALS invites the community to the River Revue to hear speakers and finalists in the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.

WWALS River Revue will be held at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 6-10pm. The community is invited to come hear speakers and ten finalists in the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. Tickets can be purchased in advance at: https://www.betterunite.com/WWALS-wwalsriverrevue2023/