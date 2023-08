Share with friends

VALDOSTA – United2Prevent to host Run To Prevent 5k and 1 mile fun run to prevent suicide with a day full of events.

United2Prevent will be hosting the Run To Prevent 5k and 1 mile fun run on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Unity Park Amphitheater. The event is to prevent suicide and will include food trucks, live music, and family fun.