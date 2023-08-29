//Obstruction causes Valdosta sewer spill

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City staff respond to a wastewater spill on Bunche Dr. caused by a blockage.

Release:

On August 28, 2023, The City After Hours Center received a call concerning a sewer spill. City staff responded and observed a wastewater spill from a manhole at 819 Bunche Dr. Upon investigation, it was determined that there was an unknown obstruction in the line and likely the cause of the spill. City staff were able to remove the block after several hours. An estimated 8400 gallons of wastewater were released into two stormwater catch basins and released into Duke’s Bay. City staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted.

Preventing sewer spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program, which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining, and Sewer Main Replacement. In addition, the Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee River and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In addition to the programs listed above, in 2020, the Utilities Department initiated two additional programs, The “Creek Crossing” program, and the “Cap the Cleanout” program, to help locate Infiltration and Inflow in the Collection System. These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation and to ensure each house has its cleanout cap installed and the cleanout is in working order.

The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future. For more information, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division at 229-259-3592.