//City of Valdosta to unveil new City Hall monument

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will unveil the Doors to Freedom monument outside of the City Hall building on Sep. 8.

On Friday, September 8, at 9 a.m., The City of Valdosta will unveil a new monument outside the City Hall building. The new Doors to Freedom monument is a five-year collaborative effort between Mayor Scott James Matheson, Public Art Advisory Committee members, and local artist Steven Walker.

The monument celebrates the strength, courage, and resilience of those who fought for their freedom. The Doors to Freedom represents the countless individuals who have overcome adversity and persevered to pursue their dreams and aspirations. The City of Valdosta is proud to honor its legacy by upholding the values of liberty, justice, and equality for all.

“It is our honor to recognize the legacy of freedom and its impact on our region. The City is honored to celebrate the masterpiece of artist Steven Walker and pay tribute to those who fought for freedom,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson.

COVID-19 posed a significant challenge, causing a year-long pause in the project’s development. Still, the City of Valdosta is excited to unveil the Doors to Freedom monument. The monument will inspire and unite the citizens of Valdosta as they celebrate this significant milestone in their history.

City Manager Richard Hardy said, “We want to celebrate the strength, courage, and resilience of those who fought for their freedom. The Doors to Freedom monument symbolizes the countless individuals who have overcome adversity to pursue their dreams and aspirations. Let us honor their legacy by upholding the values of liberty, justice, and equality for all.”

Monuments are erected to commemorate important events, individuals, or ideas and serve as a reminder of the significance of those things to future generations. Artist Steven Walker adds that the Doors to Freedom monument serves as a reminder that bravery and kindness are powerful messages.