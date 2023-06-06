//WWALS wins Rivers Alive Adopt-A-Stream cleanup award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Rivers Alive recently presented WWALS with the 2022 Adopt-A-Stream Award for cleanups.

Photo: Clyattville-Nankin Boat Ramp on a WWALS cleanup that started at Knights Ferry Boat Ramp on the Withlacoochee River and the 2023 Alapaha River cleanup at Statenville Boat Ramp in Echols County, Georgia. Russell Allen McBride (pictured on the left), Amy Myers (light top holding the WWALS banner), Will Hart (dark blue), Bobby McKenzie (with trash picker holding Suwannee Riverkeeper banner),

The WWALS Watershed Coalition recently won the 2022 Georgia Rivers Alive Adopt-A-Stream cleanup award for the second year in a row. While we appreciate the award, we’d much rather not have trash to clean up. There is some progress on that. The worst trash offender, Valdosta, has now bought two trash traps and put them on Sugar Creek and Two Mile Branch, and has built one on One Mile Branch: those last two creeks feed into Sugar Creek and the Withlacoochee River. Plus Valdosta City Marshalls have notified every parking lot owner that they have to clean up their act and strategically place trash cans.

WWALS would like to thank the following:

Georgia Rivers Alive for giving WWALS the 2022 Adopt-A-Stream Award for cleanups.

To all the volunteers on that and many other cleanups.

Russell Allen McBride, who has led many creek and river cleanups and is the volunteer-for-life at the Valdosta Sugar Creek WaterGoat trash trap.

Amy Myers and Will Hart for organizing this particular cleanup.

Bobby McKenzie for keeping after the trash problem with the tenacity of a mama alligator.

Lowndes County Public Works for a longstanding agreement to pick up bagged trash that WWALS leaves at boat ramps after cleanups. Lowndes County has a litter crew cleaning up every public river access in the county.

Echols County, Georgia, cleans up at Statenville Boat Ramp. Hamilton County, Florida, told us where we could take the trash from Sasser Landing.

There is much room for further improvement. For more on what has been done and what else can be done about the trash situation, see:

About WWALS: Founded in June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) advocates for conservation and stewardship of the surface waters and groundwater of the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary, in south Georgia and north Florida, among them the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds, through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper®, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of Waterkeeper® Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin.

Contact: John S. Quarterman, Suwannee Riverkeeper

WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc.

229-242-0102, 850-290-2350

wwalswatershed@gmail.com

www.wwals.net