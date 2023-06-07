//Valdosta natives named to GSU Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Twelve Valdosta natives were named to the Georgia Southern University Spring 2023 Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Chelsea Baker of Valdosta (31602)

Kole Bullock of Valdosta (31601)

Julia Criss of Valdosta (31602)

Austin Dale of Valdosta (31602)

Nicholas Jackson of Valdosta (31601)

Tiffany Jones of Valdosta (31605)

Amariya Jones of Valdosta (31601)

Kameron Nez of Valdosta (31606)

Jaiden Patrick of Valdosta (31602)

Zachery Powell of Valdosta (31602)

McLean Reagan of Valdosta (31602)

Madicyn Robinson of Valdosta (31605)

