//WGTC announces President’s, Dean’s List for Dual Enrollement students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Spring Semester President’s List and Dean’s List for Dual Enrollment students.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Spring Semester President’s List and Dean’s List for Dual Enrollment students. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Spring Semester 2023.

The following students are on the President’s List for Spring Semester 2023 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Raven Edmonds

Ben Hill: Keaton Cowan and Logan McCranie

Clinch: Cecily Lieupo

Coffee: Jayden Thigpen and Gabbriella Touchstone

Cook: Heaven Schweizer

Dekalb: Carlo Davila

Lowndes: Jerry Bennett, Jacob Howington, Savanah Pye, Aiden Shaw, and Kaliyah Wilcox

Tift: Tucker Hall

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our Dual Enrollment students who made the Dean’s List Spring Semester 2023. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Spring Semester.

The following students are on the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2023 and are listed by county:

Ben Hill: Alberto Copado, Liam Jay, Atziri Juarez, and Justyn Strickland

Brooks: Azuri Brown

Lanier: Ranada Vinson

Lowndes: Connor Bland, Toby Deleon, Robert Flynn, Aiden Keen, William Ley, Emily Paulk, Kylynn Root, Hannah Thomas, Elizabeth Walden, Davis Wardwell, and Sarah York

Wiregrass offers Dual Enrollment to 10th-12th graders in occupational/CTAE courses, and 11th-12th graders in academic core courses. To explore this opportunity for high school students, please contact High School Services at highschoolservices@wiregrass.edu or visit Wiregrass.edu.