//WGTC announces President’s, Dean’s List for Dual Enrollement students

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Spring Semester President’s List and Dean’s List for Dual Enrollment students.
Release:
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Spring Semester President’s List and Dean’s List for Dual Enrollment students. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Spring Semester 2023.
The following students are on the President’s List for Spring Semester 2023 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Raven Edmonds
Ben Hill: Keaton Cowan and Logan McCranie
Clinch: Cecily Lieupo
Coffee: Jayden Thigpen and Gabbriella Touchstone
Cook: Heaven Schweizer
Dekalb: Carlo Davila
Lowndes: Jerry Bennett, Jacob Howington, Savanah Pye, Aiden Shaw, and Kaliyah Wilcox
Tift: Tucker Hall
Wiregrass would like to also recognize our Dual Enrollment students who made the Dean’s List Spring Semester 2023. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Spring Semester.
The following students are on the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2023 and are listed by county:
Ben Hill: Alberto Copado, Liam Jay, Atziri Juarez, and Justyn Strickland
Brooks: Azuri Brown
Lanier: Ranada Vinson
Lowndes: Connor Bland, Toby Deleon, Robert Flynn, Aiden Keen, William Ley, Emily Paulk, Kylynn Root, Hannah Thomas, Elizabeth Walden, Davis Wardwell, and Sarah York
Wiregrass offers Dual Enrollment to 10th-12th graders in occupational/CTAE courses, and 11th-12th graders in academic core courses. To explore this opportunity for high school students, please contact High School Services at highschoolservices@wiregrass.edu or visit Wiregrass.edu.